October 13, 2023 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST

A cyclonic circulation over north T.N. will ensure wet weather over the State till October 18. Districts along western ghats and interior parts may receive heavy rains on October 16, indicating signs of NE monsoon around the corner. HC Madurai Bench to hear a petition seeking a direction to the State to extend the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme to the government-aided schools, particularly in the coastal areas. CB-CID to submit case status report in Kodanad dacoity cum murder case at JM court in Ooty. District Differently Abled Welfare Office launches a special drive to collect data on persons with disabilities in Tiruchi so as to provide for all their needs under a single window. Chennai City Police seized huge quantity of banned tobacco products.

