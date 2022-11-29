Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

November 29, 2022 08:51 am | Updated 08:53 am IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on November 29, 2022

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to hand over benefits under government schemes at a government function in Ariyalur district.

Holiday declared for schools in Theni district and the Virudhunagar district collector has declared a holiday for schools and colleges due to rain.

Chennai Corporation Council meeting today.

District police to review security arrangements in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday as part of Maha Deepam festival.

Corporation Council Meeting to be held in Madurai.

HC Madurai Bench to hear the PIL petition seeking a direction to the authorities to maintain the World Tamil Sangam in Madurai.

Pondicherry University offers two additional chances to students to clear UG/PG arrears. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu / Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.