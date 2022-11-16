- A rock art site in Iduhatty has symbols resembling similar signs used in Europe around 10,000 years ago and could help settle the debate around the date around which at least one Nilgiri rock art site was created - Rohan.
- Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami to inspect rain-hit areas in the Mayiladuthurai district.
- Sri Ramakrishna Mutt in Thanjavur launches a dairy farm to be run by transgender persons in Kothankgudi village near Papanasam.
- Tangedco officials, having completed Underground cable work in Velachery have started removing overhead poles.
