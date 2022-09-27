Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 27, 2022

Tamil Nadu Bureau
September 27, 2022 10:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A thick layer of Spilled oil around the oil pipeline at Kasimedu in Chennai on September 27, 2022 | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Oil leak at the Indian Oil Corporation warehouse in North Chennai.

2. Public hearing to take place on division of taluks in Tirupatur district today.

3. Following the transfer of non-serious POCSO cases in 16 districts to mahila courts, concerns are being raised about the child friendly infrastructure available and whether this wil be extended to the other eight districts as well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. VIT Vellore to give cash assistance to poor students.

5. A 35-year-old resident of Thiruvalangadu killed in an accident in Tiruvallur district.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app