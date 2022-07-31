Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

July 31, 2022 09:35 IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on July 31, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu to present the 'President's colours' to the Tamil Nadu Police, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at Rajarathinam stadium in Chennai on Sunday morning. Forest department monitoring movement of tiger near Ooty town. Health Minister to inaugurate a conference for medical college deans in Coimbatore. Students pay tribute to their professor N. Venkatasubramanian, former principal of Vivekananda College, who instilled the culture of research in college teachers. He died two days ago. DME will launch admission process from August 1. People residing in the remaining houses in Govindasamy Nagar have been issued orders for house allocation in other places. TNUHDB and GCC, along with other departments, planning to finish eviction in the next 10 days to comply with court order. To combat rising fuel prices in it's dairies Aavin to go for a mix of renewables. It is looking to invest close to ₹100 crore to save up on it's spend on furnace oil and electric bills. Car festival in Rameswaram Ramanathaswamy Temple today. Ministers V. Senthil Balaji and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to participate in the valedictory of Coimbatore book fair.

