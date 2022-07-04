Top Tamil Nadu news developments todayJuly 04, 2022 09:36 IST
- CM M.K. Stalin participates in Tamil Nadu – Investors’ First Port of Call, Investment Conclave in Chennai.
- High level Ministerial meeting today on Karaikal cholera situation.
- CM M.K. Stalin to virtually inaugurate Rathinam business and IT park in Coimbatore.
- Transport department Minister S.S. Sivasankar to conduct review meetings with officials at the Salem TNSTC office.
- Forest department Minister K. Ramachandran will be inspecting zoological parks and nursery gardens in two places in Salem.
- A section of AIADMK cadre to stage a demonstration at Pudukkottai to condemn former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for the “insult” inflicted on O. Panneerselvam during the party’s general council meeting held last month.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear the bail petition filed by Sridhar, an accused policeman in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case.
