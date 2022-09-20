Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Eight fishermen of Pudukkottai have been reported arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

2. Some parts of Western Ghats and coastal Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rains till Friday. Chennai too has chances of light rains.

3. Somangalam Police, Chennai, launched a hunt to nab woman who hacked a DMK councillor last night.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear the PIL petition filed in 2017 seeking a direction to the authorities to properly maintain World Tamil Sangam in Madurai.

5. CPI to stage protest against anti-people policies of Puducherry government at 20 places today.

6. State Education Policy Panel, headed by Justice D. Murugesan, has elicited opinion from educationists, teachers and the public at Tirunelveli collectorate.

7. A case has been registered against five persons in connection with attack on journalists of a Tamil magazine in Salem.

8. Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services T. Mano Thangaraj is conducting a review meeting in Namakkal today.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.