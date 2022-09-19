Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 19, 2022

Tamil Nadu Bureau
September 19, 2022 09:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Chidambaram. File. | Photo Credit: Karthikeyan G

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. New government law college to be inaugurated in Karaikudi, where Congress leader P. Chidambaram and Law Minister Raghupathi will address today.

2. Puducherry to get special court for POCSO Act cases

3. The Tamil Maanila Congress party will hold a protest against the electricity tariff hike in Salem. Party president G.K. Vasan will participate and address the media persons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. MLA Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan has written to the Southern Railway seeking restoration of metre gauge trains, increasing connectivity between Pollachi, Palani and Delta regions

5. Multiple organs of a 27-year-old man who died in an accident were harvested at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

6. The Water Resources Department will call for tenders to construct a training wall at the mouth of the Cooum in a few days. Environment clearance has been obtained for the project aimed to prevent formation of sand bar.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app