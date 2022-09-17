Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 17, 2022

Tamil Nadu Bureau
September 17, 2022 09:48 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Hassan will be presenting the ‘Maiam Women Achievers’ awards today. File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. ED attaches properties of Minister Anita Radhakrishnan and his family members.

2. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to inaugurate two flyovers; one at Velachery and another at Perungalathur.

3. SRMC police probes deeper into a fraud related to getting a post in Medical Commission New Delhi.

4. Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi and Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu to participate in Periyar University silver jubilee celebration.

5. Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Hassan to present ‘Maiam Women Achievers’ awards.

6. A fact finding team finds flaws in investigation into the murder of activist Jaganathan in Karur.

7. The Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Department has called for Gender Budgets to be prepared in all government departments. A G.O. to this effect has been released.

8. The new integrated terminal at Chennai airport may have issues regarding shortage of check in counters, immigration and also lesser number of aero bridges which may cause inconvenience for passengers.

9. Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Federation plans to stage district wise agitation seeking Eway pass to streamline sand trade.

10. PMK founder Ramdoss is expected to address a public meeting near Walajah toll gate in Ranipet on Saturday.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

