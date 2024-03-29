March 29, 2024 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST

The Abiramapuram police and other authorities have launched a probe into the incident that left three dead at Sekhmet Club on Chamiers Road in Alwarpet on March 28. Sekhmet bar premises was sealed by authorities. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan are campaigning in Salem on Saturday. Considering CM’s visit, district police banned the flying of drones in Salem district for two days Makkal Needhi Maiyam founder Kamal Hassan to campaign for DMK candidate in Erode in the evening Lok Sabha polls | BJP State president K. Annamalai to campaign in Chennai NTK Coordinator Seeman to campaign in Virudhunagar A total of 109 nominations approved and 80 rejected in Chennai. AINRC leader and Puducherry Chief Minister to campaign in Ariankuppam Kanimozhi campaign for DMK candidate in Coimbatore Tiruppur Corporation steps up surveillance on possession of cash by the public in city limits; effects some seizures in recent days. Car festival at Sri Subramania Swamy Temple, Thiruparankundram Madurai. Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi director press meet

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

