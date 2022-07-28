Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai. Mr. Stalin inspected the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on July 27, 2022, where the event would be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28.. | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

July 28, 2022 09:21 IST

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 44th Chess Olympiad today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai at 6 pm.

Tamil Nadu Governor R,N, Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur among others will be present during the opening ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium in the city.

2. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to inspect King Institute of Preventive Medicine that has been approved to take up preliminary testing for diagnosis of monkeypox.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Anti-poaching watchers injured in sloth bear attack in the Nilgiris .

4. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear a PIL petition that seeks a direction to the authorities to set up a biomaterial centre at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

5. Council meeting to be held in Salem Corporation today.

6. Aadi Amavasai is being observed across Tamil Nadu, hundreds throng Sathuragiri hills .

7. College teacher pensioners from across the State presented petitions en masse to the Director of Collegiate Education, urging early settlement of pensioners issues for college teacher pensioners, including those who retired between 1986 and 1988