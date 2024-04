April 26, 2024 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST

Four persons sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a police head constable in Mayiladuthurai

Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) leader G.K. Vasan said constructing a dam across Cauvery river at Mekedatu in Karanataka will make the delta districts in Tamil Nadu, a desert and slammed the DMK government for being silent because of vote bank politics

Thirumavalavan actively participates in campaigning across Bengaluru in favour of Congress

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is participating in his party function in Salem on Friday

Lord Kallazhagar returns to His abode.

