April 18, 2024 09:37 am | Updated 09:37 am IST

Ahead of the polling for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to commence in Tamil Nadu at 7 am tomorrow, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo is set to brief the media today about the arrangements in place. Cash meant to be distributed to voters seized from a BJP functionary near Coimbatore. Poll materials to be despatched today, all set for polling on Friday. TIDITSSIA urges EC to lift model code after first phase of polling as restrictions on movement of cash is affecting small scale units Passport forgery scam unearthed: five persons have been arrested by the Chennai police over the past two days. They obtained Indian Passport fraudulently based on Aadhar cards that were obtained after crossing the border. Using the Indian passports, they flew to Dubai, Kuwait or Malaysia. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear the petitions filed pertaining to the arrangements made for the Chithirai festival. About 11,570 calls received from residents about poll violations in Chennai. Over 5,000 police personnel to be deployed for bandobust duty and at polling stations in Tiruchi region on the day of polling

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.