April 17, 2024 09:45 am | Updated 09:45 am IST

Campaigning for all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry constituency to end this evening

Puducherry Elections Department asks cinema theatres to suspend shows for two days

Booth slips yet to distributed in several areas, claim residents of central and south region in Chennai

OMCs have introduced a new safety check system for LPG cylinders in homes. Delivery boys have been asked to check for 8 points and tick them off on a mobile app provided to them

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss campaign in Dindigul

Chennai Metro Rail commuters say they have been having issues getting tickets via WhatsApp and national common mobility card

