Tamil Nadu

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. File. | Photo Credit: Venkatachalapathy C
Tamil Nadu BureauAugust 02, 2022 09:03 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 09:03 IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. The Tamil Nadu StartUp and Innovation Mission (TANSIM), part of the State government which nurtures startups, is hosting a startup and incubation meet at the Chennai Trade Center. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is to participate.

2. Tamil Nadu Startups Regional Hub to be inaugurated in Palayamkottai and Madurai by Chief Minister Stalin through videoconferencing.

3. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan to release the book Economic Policy in COVID-19 Times

4. With the discharge from Mettur dam into River Cauvery expected to be increased, people living along the river in the district were asked to remain cautious

5. High Court Madurai Bench to hear the appeal by the State against a single bench order that granted permission to the BJP to conduct a padayatra in Virudhunagar district. The BJP has planned to conduct a padayatra urging the State government to take steps to establish a textile park in the district.

6. A homage to Sri Aurobindo by 55 artists to mark his sesquicentennial will be on display.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

