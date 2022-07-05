Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

A view of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, in Madurai. File | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

July 05, 2022 08:58 IST

BJP cadre to observe fast in different parts of Tamil Nadu condemning the DMK Govt for its “anti-people policies” and demanding fulfilment of its poll promises. Aani Thirumanjanam fete to begin at Sri Sabanayagar (Natarajar) temple in Chidambaram. HC Madurai Bench to continue to hear the petition that sought a direction to the authorities to allot shops at Heritage Bazaar in Jhansi Rani Park in Madurai only to those who sell heritage items. HR and CE minister Sekar Babu to visit a few temples in Tirunelveli district. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.