Top developments from Tamil Nadu today

October 08, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Here are the top stories to watch out for today, October 8, 2023 from Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Bureau

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Parshottam Rupala. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

1. Trial run of high-speed passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka to commence from today.

2. Union Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Parshottam Rupala to launch projects in Puducherry today. He will also meet fishermen from Karaikal and Mayiladuthurai districts

3. TNCC president, senior leaders will address booth committee members of Virudhunagar and Tenkasi parliamentary seats, today.

4. DMK MP Kanimozhi and Ministers to inaugurate new bus stand in Thoothukudi built under Smart City initiative.

