November 28, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - VELLORE

The Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, has organised a day-long exhibition and poster competition titled ‘Stroke and Diabetes’ at its campus on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, to commemorate the World Diabetes Day 2023.

According to a press release, the Department of Dietetics has put up a display aimed at creating awareness and educating participants about a balanced diet that needs to be adhered to, by a diabetic patient at the exhibition. Special attention has been given to ‘calorie counting’ and the ‘three meal three snacks’ pattern of diet.

Aerobics, strengthening as well as other types of exercise regimens were demonstrated by the Department of Physiotherapy, which will be useful to patients for reducing body weight and improving general well-being. They were also taught the know-how required to deal with various musculo-skeletal problems common in diabetes, such as frozen shoulder.

The Department of Cardiology informed the public regarding the risk of heart disease among those with diabetes, its various aspects and emphasised the importance of preventive measures. The Department of Ophthalmology performed examinations on patients and also explained to them about measures to be followed for the prevention of diabetic retinopathy.

Techniques for proper foot care were also taught to the patients. The Department of Prosthetics and Orthotics displayed various types of footwear, made with microcellular rubber (MCR), specialised for use in diabetic foot. .

Diabetes nurse educators performed free blood glucose tests to detect previously undiagnosed individuals and also performed foot examinations for those known to have diabetic feet at the event.

Staff and students of CMC Vellore competed in a poster-making competition titled ‘Stroke and Diabetes’, the press release said.

