TN’s oxygen allocation enhanced to 650 MT, Health Secretary says

CHENNAI

24 May 2021 16:12 IST

The oxygen allocation was revised keeping in view the current scenario of active case-loads across various States, and the amendments would be effective from May 25

The Centre has revised the oxygen allocation for Tamil Nadu (TN) from 519 metric tonnes (MT) to 650 MT, State Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said on Monday.

“We started with 220 MT. This was gradually increased to 419 metric tonnes, and later to 519 MT. We have been holding continuous talks with the Centre. On Sunday night, the Centre revised the allocation to 650 MT and has approved it,” he told reporters at Government Corona Hospital in Chennai on Monday.

Following this, TN would receive 60 MT of oxygen from JSW in Dolvi, Maharashtra, 46 MT from Linde, Rourkela, 50 MT from Linde, Kalinganagar and 50 MT from SAIL Rourkela Captive Plant, he said.

According to the communication from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the oxygen allocation was revised keeping in view the current scenario of the active case-loads across various States, and the amendments would be effective from May 25. The State would also receive 25 MT from Sterlite Copper, Tuticorin.

Another 140 MT has reached Visshakapatnam from Singapore by sea. This would reach TN by road, Mr. Radhakrishnan said, adding: “A committee is monitoring the State’s oxygen requirement round-the-clock. We are taking up periodic reviews. There is a contingency plan to bring oxygen on an emergency basis. If by chance, the Kalinganagar route is affected due to the cyclone, alternative arrangements to bring the oxygen from Jamshedpur via train are being planned. A meeting with the Railways was also held.”

However, he noted it was important to follow proper usage of oxygen like in Kerala. “The Government Corona Hospital is utilising only 4 KL, while the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital is using 5 KL. It is important to work with a technical team of experts,” he said.