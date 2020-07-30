TNERC directs Tangedco to pay dues to wind power generators

TNERC says only a 30 days’ time limit for payment is provided and for any delay beyond it all wind generators are entitled to interest at 1% per month.

CHENNAI

30 July 2020 15:37 IST

Madras Hardtools Pvt. Ltd, Angalakshmi Spinning Mills alnd Sakthi Murugan Textiles are the petitioners

Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has directed the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to pay dues to three wind power generators.

In its petition, Madras Hardtools Pvt. Ltd. sought direction to Tangedco to make payment of about ₹11.89 lakh, which is interest due against delayed payments made till June 2014, for power supplied from its wind power projects.

TNERC noted that only a 30 days’ time limit for payment is provided and for any delay beyond it all wind generators are entitled to interest at 1% per month. It directed Tangedco to make the payment to Madras Hardtools within three months of its order dated July 21.

In a separate petition, Angalakshmi Spinning Mills sought direction to Tangedco to pay interest of about ₹20.17 lakh for belated payment of supply of energy between October 2010 to November 2012, at interest calculated at 12%. It also sought payment of interest of ₹28.14 lakh pertaining to belated payment for encashment of unutilised banking energy, at an interest calculated at 18% for the period 2008-2019; 2009-2010; 2010-2011 and 2011-2012.

TNERC directed Tangedco to pay 12% of interest after 30 days from the date of invoice for the belated payment for supply of electricity and interest at 10% for belated payment for encashment of unutilised banking energy after 7 days from the date of invoice. It directed Tangedco to rework the calculation and make payment accordingly within three months of its order dated July 21.

In a separate petition, Sakthi Murugan Textiles had sought payment of about ₹10.26 lakh at 12% interest for power supplied from October 2010 to November 2012.

It also claimed an interest payment of about ₹22.66 lakh pertaining to belated payment for encashment of unutilised banking energy after 7 days from the date of invoice calculated at 18% for the period before 31-03-2009, 2010-2011 and 2011-2012.

TNERC directed Tangedco to pay 12% of interest, after 30 days from the date of invoice for the belated payment for supply of wind power and 10% interest for belated payment for encashment of untilized banking energy. It told the State utility to rework the calculation and settle the dues within three months.