TNEA counselling from Oct. 1

CHENNAI

29 September 2020 00:04 IST

Counselling for general category to start on October 8

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2020 will commence counselling for the 2020-21 academic year from October 1, Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan announced on Monday.

The first five days will be devoted to candidates who have applied under special category reservations, such as the differently-abled, wards of ex-servicemen and sportspersons. Results of the counselling will be uploaded on the TNEA website on October 6.

Counselling for the general category will commence on October 8 and end on October 27. There will be four rounds for academic category candidates and two for vocational stream students. For the latter, counselling will end on October 15, the Minister said.

On October 28 and 29, counselling will be held for SC and SCA category candidates.

On October 30, counselling for candidates to seats converted from unfilled categories will be held.

1,12,406 eligible

Of the 1,60,834 candidates who registered, 1,15,088 have uploaded their certificates for verification.

A total of 1,12,406 candidates were declared eligible to participate in the counselling, Mr. Anbalagan said.

Random numbers assigned to all applicants were used to arrive at inter-se merit for 791 aspirants.

The number is used when two candidates have the same cut off. If their marks in the fourth subjects are the same and if they share the same date of birth, then the higher random number is given seniority in the merit list.

Among the eligible candidates, 71,469 are boys and 40,922 girls. Fifteen candidates have declared themselves transpersons.

As many as 1,10,873 candidates are in the general category and 1,533 in the vocational stream.