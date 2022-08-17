T.N. varsity develops filter-less ambient air purification technology

The 6-8-foot tall and 2 feet x 2 feet wide unit will cost ₹2.5 lakh

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 
August 17, 2022 23:42 IST

Sastra Deemed University and the Delhi-based Umeandus Technologies India Private Limited (UTIPL) have developed an ambient air purification system that uses a filter-less technology. The focus of the equipment is to remove particulate matter from the ambient air and to improve air quality and minimise exposure. Work to develop the system began in 2020 at Sastra’s Centre of Excellence in Thanjavur.  

According to John Bosco Balaguru, principal researcher and dean of sponsored research at Sastra, the equipment does not have a filter and therefore weekly cleaning would not be required. Explaining the technique, he said, the air goes into the concentrator, then to a collector and then a depositor which will ensure that the particulate matter will not enter the air flow again. “Teams worked at both Sastra and Umeandus to fabricate the 6-8 feet tall and 2 feet x 2 feet wide unit that will cost ₹2.5 lakh a unit. One motor connected to four units would help run the unit with minimal power,” he said.  

The unit has been tested under simulated conditions in outdoor and semi outdoor conditions. The team has applied for patent for the technology.  

S. Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice Chancellor, Sastra, said the technology will be able to provide relief in diesel generators, hotspots, crowded market places, railway and bus stations, semi-enclosed spaces like underground metro stations. The team is also developing mobile solutions to be placed in large public transportation services like Delhi Metro, Chennai Metro and port terminals, he added.

