TN Slum Board renamed Urban Habitat Development Board

CHENNAI

01 September 2021 15:04 IST

TN CM M.K. Stalin made this announcement in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced that the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board would henceforth be called the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

Making the announcement in the State Legislative Assembly, Mr. Stalin said that not only should slums be replaced but the livelihood of people living there should be uplifted too. “The name is being changed with an intention to uplift their lives,” the CM said.

