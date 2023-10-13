T.N. seeks special counselling to fill vacant MBBS seats

October 13, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging him to permit the State to conduct another round of counselling for vacancies in undergraduate medical seats for the current academic year.

By September 30, the State had conducted four rounds of counselling as per the Medical Counselling Committee’s (MCC) mandate. The State government has filled MBBS seats under the State quota in government medical colleges and also government quota seats in self-financing medical colleges. However, a total of 16 seats under the all-India quota in government medical colleges remained vacant at the end of the counselling by the MCC of the Directorate General of Health Services, the letter said.

Besides, three seats in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Madurai, 50 seats in deemed universities and 17 seats under the management quota in self-financing medical colleges are vacant. The Minister said counselling for the seats could be carried out if the National Medical Commission extends the deadline and permits the State to conduct it. Though classes had started, more students could be accommodated through special sessions, Mr. Subramanian said.

