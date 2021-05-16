TN ropes in ex-Health Minister Vijayabaskar in multi-party COVID advisory panel

CHENNAI

16 May 2021 21:08 IST

The advisory committee will meet as per the urgency and need of the emerging COVID-19 situation, the government said.

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday roped in former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar of the AIADMK in a 13-member multi-party advisory committee headed by Chief Minister M K Stalin to provide suggestions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

The panel comprises a member each from all political parties that have a representation in the newly constituted Legislative Assembly including parties which contested on ‘borrowed symbols’ of major parties.

The other members of the committee are Dr. N. Ezhilan of the DMK, A. M. Munirathnam of the Congress, G.K. Mani of the PMK, Nainar Nagendran of the BJP, Dr. Sadan Thirumalaikumar of the MDMK, S.S. Balaji of the VCK, V.P. Nagai Mali of the CPI (M), T. Ramachandran of the CPI, Dr. M.H. Jawahirullah of the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, R. Easwaran of the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, T. Velmurugan of the Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi, and Poovai Jagan Moorthy of Puratchi Bharatham.

The committee was constituted as per a resolution adopted at a multi-party meeting held by Mr Stalin on May 13.