Tamil Nadu reports 621 fresh cases of COVID-19

CHENNAI

16 January 2021 02:40 IST

Active cases drop below 2,000 in Chennai; Ariyalur reports no fresh case; Number of active cases stands at 6,299

One district — Ariyalur — had no fresh case of COVID-19 and 18 districts recorded fewer than 10 cases on Friday, as Tamil Nadu reported a total of 621 fresh infections.

Chennai continued to report less than 200 cases as 180 persons tested positive. In fact, the city’s active cases fell below 2,000. At present, 1,971 persons are undergoing treatment, while 215 were discharged after treatment.

There were 67 cases in Coimbatore, while the remaining districts had less than 30 cases each. These included Chengalpattu 25, Salem 24, Thanjavur 27, Tiruvallur 22, and Tiruppur 27.

Among the fresh cases were seven returnees — five from Karnataka and two from Telangana.

So far, 8,29,573 persons have tested positive in Tamil Nadu. A total of 6,299 persons are under treatment. Another 805 persons have been discharged. This took the total number of discharged persons to 8,11,023.

Five more persons died — three at private hospitals and two at government hospitals. The toll stood at 12,251.

Five fatalities

Of the five fatalities, two persons each died in Chengalpattu and Chennai, and one in Salem.

One of them did not have co-morbidities — a 56-year-old man from Chennai was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on January 13. He died the next day owing to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure. Two were aged 81. One of them, a woman from Chengalpattu who had diabetes, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Government Estate, on January 11 and died on January 14 owing to COVID-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours stood at 55,847. So far, 1,51,24,787 samples have been tested. The number of testing facilities in the private sector went up to 183 with approval for two more laboratories — Karthic Medical Centre, Salem, and NG Hospital Private Limited Molecular Lab, Coimbatore. Now, there are 251 testing facilities.

U.K. returnees

A total of 269 persons returned from the U.K. between January 8 and 15. Of them, 175 were traced and tested.

Two of them tested positive for COVID-19 and 163 were negative. The results of 10 passengers are awaited.