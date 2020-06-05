Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu reports 1,384 cases; Chennai alone accounts for 1,072 of them

CHENNAI

05 June 2020 00:14 IST

12 deaths, including that of a 17-year-old, take toll to 220.

In a new high, Tamil Nadu reported 1,384 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the tally to 27,256*.

Chennai, recording 1,000-plus cases for the second day running, added 1,072 fresh patients to its total.

While 585 persons were discharged from various hospitals, there were 12 more deaths, including that of a 17-year-old girl with type-1 diabetes. The toll went up to 220. Of the 12, seven were women.

A resident of Chennai, the girl was referred from the Government Royapettah Hospital to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and admitted at 5.28 p.m. on June 3.

Her sample returned positive for COVID-19, and she died four hours after admission due to cardiopulmonary arrest, uncontrolled hyperglycaemia, left pyelonephritis, diabetic ketoacidosis and acute kidney injury, according to the bulletin issued by the Health department.

A 25-year-old woman from Vellore was admitted to the Uthangarai Government Hospital at 7.30 p.m. on May 31 with complaints of fever and breathing difficulty for 12 days.

She had bronchial asthma. She died within half an hour of admission due to respiratory failure.

A 33-year-old woman, who delivered a baby at the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children through caesarean section, tested positive for COVID-19 on May 23. She had recurrent gestational diabetes and was referred to RGGGH on May 29. She died on Wednesday due to cardiopulmonary arrest, COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure. While a 46-year-old woman died at ESI Medical College, K.K. Nagar, a 47-year-old man died in a private hospital.

A total of 14,901 persons have been discharged so far, while the number of active cases in the State stands at 12,132.

The 1,072 new cases took Chennai’s total to 18,693. It has 9,066 active cases and has recorded 167 deaths.

Chengalpattu witnessed a massive surge in cases on Thursday. With 169 cases, the district’s tally climbed to 1,537. There were 44 cases in Tiruvallur. Eleven persons, who had returned from abroad and other States, tested positive in the State — one from Kuwait, five from Maharashtra, four from Telangana and one from Kerala.

The day also marked the highest number of samples tested on a single day so far. A total of 16,447 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,44,981.

The number of individuals tested so far in the State has crossed the five lakh-mark. Till now, a total of 5,20,286 individuals have been tested, and this includes 15,991 on Thursday.

One more private laboratory has been approved for COVID-19 testing — VHS Lab Services, VHS Hospital in Chennai. With this, the State has a total of 74 testing facilities — 44 in the government sector and 30 in the private sector.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)