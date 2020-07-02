T.N. records 3,882 cases; Chennai’s tally tops 60,000

CHENNAI

02 July 2020 00:01 IST

State capital records 2,000-plus infections for the third consecutive day

Tamil Nadu recorded 3,882 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the State’s overall tally to 94,049*. As many as 2,852 patients were discharged from hospitals and 63 deaths were reported.

Of the fresh cases, 2,182 were in Chennai, which recorded 2,000-plus infections for the third consecutive day. With this, the city’s case tally went past 60,000, even as infections continued to surge in several parts of the State. Madurai reported 297 cases, taking its overall tally to 2,858. Chengalpattu recorded 226 fresh cases, followed by Salem with 162. Tiruvallur reported 147 cases and Ramanathapuram 100.

As of date, the State has a total of 39,856 active cases. While 52,926 persons have been discharged from hospitals so far, the death toll stands at 1,264.

The 63 fatalities — 37 in government hospitals and 26 in private hospitals — had occurred between June 25 and July 1. There were three cases of patients being brought dead to hospitals in Chennai. Among them was a 34-year-old man from Chennai, who had no co-morbidities. He was declared ‘brought dead’ at the Government Royapettah Hospital on June 27. His sample returned positive for COVID-19 on June 28. His death was due to viral pneumonia and COVID-19, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Two more persons — a 43-year-old and an 88-year-old — were brought dead to the Government Royapettah Hospital. Both their samples returned positive for COVID-19, and the cause of death was viral pneumonia and COVID-19.

A 36-year-old woman with morbid obesity, diabetes and psychiatric illness was admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on June 29. She died on Wednesday due to factors including poorly controlled diabetes, bronchopneumonia and respiratory failure.

A total of 75 persons who had returned from abroad and from other States have also tested positive. They include 18 returnees from Karnataka.

Except Perambalur, all other districts reported new indigenous cases of COVID-19. There were 86 cases in Kancheepuram, 76 in Vellore and 45 in Virudhunagar. Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Pudukottai, Theni, Tiruvannamalai, Tirunelveli and Tiruchi had cases in the range of 30 to 40 each.

Chennai had a total of 60,533 cases, including 36,826 who have been discharged. The city accounts for 929 of the total deaths in the State.

Chengalpattu’s overall case tally stood at 5,648, followed by Tiruvallur (3,978), Madurai (2,858), Kancheepuram (2,067), Tiruvannamalai (1,859), Vellore (1,384) and Cuddalore (1,081).

A total of 4,617 children aged 0 to 12 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State so far, while the figure for those aged above 60 stands at 11,294.

Over 30,000 samples

A total of 31,521 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total figure to 12,02,204. As many as 11,47,193 persons have been tested so far. One more government laboratory — the Government Hospital, Tiruchengodu, Namakkal district — has been approved for COVID-19 testing, taking the total number of testing facilities in the State to 91.

The government has allocated ₹75.28 crore for the first phase of the work on the provision of oxygen pipelines to 59 government hospitals in the State, according to a press release.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)