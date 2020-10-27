T.N. records 2,708 fresh cases

27 October 2020 00:51 IST

15-year-old girl among 32 persons who succumbed to the infection

A total of 2,708 persons tested positive for COVID-19 and 32 persons, including a 15-year-old girl, succumbed to the infection in the State on Monday. Chennai accounted for 747 fresh cases, followed by Coimbatore with 253 infections.

The State’s case tally rose to 7,11,713 and the toll increased to 10,956. As many as 4,014 persons were discharged following treatment. A total of 6,71,489 persons have been discharged till date.

The number of active cases has dropped below 30,000. As many as 29,268 persons are currently undergoing treatment in the State, including 8,856 in Chennai and 3,753 in Coimbatore.

Of the 32 fatalities reported on Monday, 18 persons died at government hospitals. The 15-year-old girl from Chengalpattu had no co-morbidities. She was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on October 19, and her swab returned positive for COVID-19 on October 22. She died on October 23 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19 pneumonia, cardiogenic shock and myocarditis, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

A 39-year-old man from Chennai with chronic kidney disease and ischemic heart disease was admitted to a private hospital on October 15 with complaints of fever for four days and drowsiness. He died on October 26 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

With 747 new cases, Chennai’s tally rose to 1,96,378. The city accounts for 3,599 deaths.

Salem recorded 165 new cases and Chengalpattu 143. There were 133 cases in Tiruvallur and 119 in Kancheepuram. A total of 109 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruppur. Thirty other districts reported less than 100 cases each.

The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours dipped to 72,236, taking the total number of samples tested to 95,89,743. One more private laboratory has been approved for COVID-19 testing — SRL Diagnostics Limited, Kilpauk, Chennai. Currently, there are 200 testing facilities in the State — 66 in the government sector and 134 in the private sector.