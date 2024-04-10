T.N. police to coordinate with A.P. counterparts to curb smuggling of PDS rice 

April 10, 2024 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Senior officers of the Civil Supplies CID of the Tamil Nadu Police held a coordination meeting with officers of the Andhra Pradesh police of Tirupati district, to chart out a course to curb interstate smuggling of rice meant for the public distribution system (PDS).

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Civil Supplies CID, T.N. Police, B. Sampath, Deputy Superintendent of Police, (Naidupettah) Krishna Reddy and other officers participated in the meeting, held at the Tada police station, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

The officers discussed the curtailing of rice smuggling by road, train and boats, and conducting intensive checking on trains and at railway stations at Tada and Sullurpet towns in Andhra Pradesh. They also discussed coordination measures with the Railway police to effectively check PDS movement.

The officers also decided to identify hoarding places near railway stations and villages, and focus on creating informants in fishing villages, and agreed on the immediate sharing of intelligence, besides identifying main offenders and monitoring their activities constantly. The officers also agreed to share a list of habitual offenders, and the Andhra Pradesh police agreed to accompany the Tamil Nadu police while arresting any accused person in their jurisdiction.

