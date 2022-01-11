T.N. may get light to moderate rain during Pongal days

CHENNAI

11 January 2022 23:22 IST

Showers will only cover isolated places: Meteorological Dept.

Some parts of the State, including coastal areas, are likely to experience light to moderate rain in isolated places till Pongal as the northeast monsoon continues to have an impact over the region.

However, officials of the Meteorological Department noted that the prospects of heavy rainfall events was less during this spell, and showers could only cover isolated places.

On Wednesday, light to moderate rain may occur in a few areas over the coastal regions, Salem, Namakkal, Erode and Puducherry.

The other districts may mainly experience dry weather. Coastal districts and adjoining interior places may receive light to moderate rain on Friday and Saturday.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the interaction between easterlies at the lower level and westerlies moving from the west to east would trigger rain over coastal districts. However, rainfall intensity would be restricted to light to moderate and cover isolated areas as westerly disturbance was active.

Chennai also has chances of light rain in some areas during the next two days. Cloudy conditions may prevail, and nights may be relatively warm with the minimum temperature two degree Celsius above normal.

On Tuesday, the city experienced warm weather with both day and minimum temperature hovering two degree Celsius above average. The weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a day temperature of 31.2 degree Celsius and 31.9 degree Celsius respectively.

Tamil Nadu has recorded an excess rainfall so far this month with 3 cm against its normal share of 1 cm.

Such wet spells extending till Pongal time has occurred during many other years in the past. Last year too, the northeast monsoon spilled over till the festival. “We are monitoring the weather, and the monsoon withdrawal can be declared only after a dry spell set in across the State,” Mr. Balachandran said.