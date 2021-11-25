TN has leveraged investments for setting up three large petrochemical projects, says Minister

CHENNAI

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said these projects would ensure supply of all required feedstock to strengthen and position the State as a petrochemical investment destination

The Tamil Nadu government has leveraged investments for the setting up of three large petrochemical projects in Thoothukudi, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Thursday, while speaking at the 2nd edition of ‘Summit on India: Global Chemicals & Petrochemicals Manufacturing Hub’ in Delhi.

Mr. Thennarasu said these projects would ensure supply of all required feedstock to strengthen and position the State as a petrochemical investment destination. “These projects also create an immense potential for downstream investment opportunities from large to smaller companies to be a part of our growth story,” he said.

Listing out the steps being undertaken by the State government for further strengthening the ecosystem, he cited the establishing of the Tamil Nadu Polymer Park spread across 306 acre near Chennai, to cater to the needs of plastic manufacturing and logistics.

“We have proposed to establish a pharmaceutical park and a textile park in the State. The government is strengthening the cross-country and City Gas Distribution pipeline to ensure feedstock availability,” he said.

New industrial zones and industrial land banks across the State are being developed, aiming to establish sector-specific clusters for electronics, foods, furniture, chemicals & petrochemicals, among others, he said.

“Our government is delivering uninterrupted power supply to most of the industrial establishments. We have taken initiatives to advocate clean energy to increase power generation through renewable energy sources such as solar and windmills.”

Recalling the recent launching of the TN Single Window portal 2.0, which facilitates investors with over 100+ services, the Minister said that this system ensured that all necessary clearances are accorded within the timelines. “The Biz Buddy system has also been advocated. This is a platform for industries to submit a help call on issues or delays by any government department,” he added.