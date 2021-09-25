T.N. govt. to resume AC bus services from October 1

CHENNAI

25 September 2021 00:34 IST

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will resume air-conditioned (AC) bus services across the State from October 1. More than 700 AC buses are proposed to be operated throughout the State.

Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan has directed the officials to operate 702 buses. Of these, State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) would be operating 340 AC buses comprising sleeper and semi-sleeper coaches. Chennai’s Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) would run 48 buses.

The TNSTC unit in Villupuram would operate 92 AC buses, Kumbakonam 52, Coimbatore and Salem 50 each, Madurai 40 and Tirunelveli 30.

The department has advised the passengers to comply with COVID-19 norms such as compulsory wearing of masks, maintaining hand hygiene and following social distancing norms.