T.N. govt. launches unified command centre for COVID-19 management

CHENNAI

01 May 2021 01:17 IST

It has also started a Twitter handle for people seeking beds for patients

The Tamil Nadu government launched a unified command centre for COVID-19 management on Friday. It will be set up in all districts in a few days to suit the local conditions and to tackle local challenges.

Currently, the command centre is focusing on helping sick patients get beds in Chennai and other districts, such as Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, said an official. By evening, more than 34 beds were allocated by the command centre, which opened at noon.

The centre will facilitate actionable intelligence for pandemic management, integrating the facilities managed by civic bodies like the Greater Chennai Corporation. Officials will be able to get real-time information to make decisions on bed allocation, an official said. The turnover time at hospitals now is over three hours, which is very long during a pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

Over 60 personnel will work at the centre, with support from four trainee IAS officers, insurance officers and officials of the 108 ambulance service.

The centre will manage all calls made to helpline numbers 104 and 108, focusing on such aspects as bed management and oxygen support.

The government also launched a Twitter handle, @104_GoTN, for the benefit of people seeking beds for COVID-19 patients. Those seeking beds may also use the hashtag, #BedsForTN, to maximise their reach and filter messages, a release said.

The unified command centre seeks to improve bed management by real-time tracking of vacant beds at hospitals. Over 11,000 patients in Chennai have been admitted to hospitals after testing positive for COVID-19. More than 25,000 patients are in home isolation. The number of COVID-19 patients in the city crossed the 6,000-mark on Friday.

Hospitals that request intervention for oxygen support will be able to get assistance from the unified command centre located on the seventh floor of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health ServicesDMS, an official said.

After the government reserved 50% of the beds at hospitals for COVID-19 patients on Friday, officials are planning to use the centre to streamline bed management. Those who do not require tertiary care at hospitals may be shifted to COVID-19 Care Centres to facilitate tertiary care for the sick.

Members of the public can continue to call 104 and 108. There is no change in the contact details, officials said.

The Twitter handle is aimed at offering a platform for individuals to request beds for COVID-19 patients at private and government hospitals. The government has deployed staff members to monitor bed availability at private and government hospitals.