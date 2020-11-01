T.N. Governor, CM condole Minister Doraikkannu’s death

CHENNAI

01 November 2020 10:12 IST

The Minister was known for his simplicity, humbleness, governance skills and commitment towards the welfare of farming community, says Banwarilal Purohit

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday condoled the passing away of Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu. The Minister died at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday night after battling COVID-19-related complications.

In a condolence message, the Governor said that the Minister was known for his simplicity, humbleness, governance skills and commitment towards the welfare of farming community.

“He handled the Ministry of Agriculture with full dedication and engraved his strong mark. His untimely demise is an irreparable loss to the people of Tamil Nadu and particularly to the AIADMK party,” the Governor said conveying his deep condolences to the bereaved family members.

Mr. Palaniswami said the death of Mr. Doraikkannu was a huge loss not only to the Minister’s family but also for him personally, the AIADMK and to Tamil Nadu.

Recalling Mr. Doraikkannu's association with the AIADMK since the initial days and various party posts held by him over the years, the Chief Minister said the late Minister had earned the goodwill of the people.

“Minister Doraikkannu was from an agricultural family and was chosen to become the Minister of Agriculture by former AIADMK leader and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. He was also part of my Cabinet and earned respect from the people for his service,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

In a joint statement AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami recalled the Minister’s contributions to the party and extended their deep condolences.

The Chief Minister and other Ministers visited the private hospital in Alwarpet to pay floral tributes. Sources said Mr. Doraikkannu’s mortal remains would be taken to his native village in Thanjavur district for funeral.