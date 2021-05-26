TN government posts Vikram Kapur as secretary, Planning & Development

CHENNAI

26 May 2021

A number of IAS officers have been given new postings, as per a government order issued on Wednesday

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday posted senior IAS officer Vikram Kapur as Secretary of the Planning and Development Department, replacing Jayashree Raghunandan. She has been posted as Secretary/Director-General of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (Training).

Vide a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Vibhu Nayar was appointed Commissioner of Land Administration (CLA). Pankaj Kumar Bansal, who was the CLA would be posted as the Chairman & Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. Hans Raj Verma was transferred and posted as the Chairman & Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Ltd.

Atulya Misra is the new Chairman & Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Power Finance Corporation. The government also posted Mangat Ram Sharma as Project Director of Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation and Water-bodies Restoration and Management (IAMWARM) and Beela Rajesh as the Commissioner of Handlooms and Textiles.

While S. Swarna would be Chairman & Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited, Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan was posted as Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries & Commerce.