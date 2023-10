October 13, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - CHENNAI

A fisherman from Kanniyakumari district died while he was fishing in Oman on September 9, 2023.

The deceased, identified as L. Lerinsho, was a native of the Ezhudesam Chinnathurai fishing hamlet in Killiyur taluk, Kanniyakumari district.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled his death and announced a solarium of ₹2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the bereaved family.

