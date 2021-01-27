TN CM unveils mausoleum for Jayalalithaa

CHENNAI

27 January 2021 14:36 IST

The CM tore into DMK leader Stalin for allegedly attempting to obstruct the construction of the memorial for the former Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday unveiled the mausoleum constructed in memory of late AIADMK leader and former CM Jayalalithaa, at the Marina beachfront, in the presence of his deputy O. Panneerselvam, Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal and other dignitaries.

A huge gathering of people and party men in tens of thousands thronged the venue from early in morning to visit the mausoleum. Traffic was diverted in various parts of the city, as several vehicles from across the State found their way to the mausoleum.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Palaniswami charged DMK president M.K. Stalin with attempting to obstruct the construction of a mausoleum for Jayalalithaa. He claimed it was Mr. Stalin who moved the court against the mausoleum through his benamis. “When his father [late DMK leader and former CM] Mr. Karunanidhi died, the same Mr. Stalin made his benamis withdraw all the cases before the court overnight. It is clear how Mr. Stalin has been against constructing this mausoleum for our leader,” Mr. Palaniswami pointed out. He went on to claim that Mr. Stalin's drama was known to the world now and that his drama had been exposed.

Calling upon his party men to ensure victory for the AIADMK in the ensuing Assembly polls, Mr. Palaniswami said: “That would be the gratitude that we would be offering to our Puratchi Thalaivi Amma [Jayalalithaa].”

Earlier during his speech, the CM recalled Jayalalithaa’s early life and how she enrolled herself as a member of the AIADMK. Mr. Palaniswami spoke in detail about the schemes implemented by late Jayalalithaa when she was the Chief Minister.

During his speech, Deputy CM Panneerselvam said that his party men were indebted to the greatness of the late leader. He also recalled how Jayalalithaa had ensured the rights due to Tamil Nadu. Mr. Panneerselvam also prayed to the late leader to shower her blessings to win against their political opponents in the ensuing Assembly polls.

Several members of the State Cabinet were also present. Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and Secretary of Tamil Development and Information Department Mahesan Kasirajan also spoke.

The museum and the knowledge park that are located adjacent to the mausoleum are yet to be unveiled.