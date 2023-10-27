T.N. CM Stalin urges Centre to release funds for MGNREGS

October 27, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Giriraj Singh, on Friday, requesting him to release funds for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) that is being implemented in the State. He asked for a total wage liability amount of ₹2,696.77 crore to be released to Tamil Nadu immediately.

A copy of the CM’s letter to the Union Minister was shared with the media.

During 2023-24, a sum of ₹4,903.25 crore has been released by the Government of India for unskilled wages to workers up to July 19 this year, and subsequently, a sum of ₹1,755.43 crore was sanctioned by the Centre for the payment of unskilled wages on September 25 this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter however pointed out that of the sanctioned amount, only ₹418.23 crore seemed to have been released partially, leaving a balance of ₹1337.20 crore yet to be credited into the accounts of workers. A further liability of ₹1,359.57 crore for the wages for the subsequent weeks have also not been released yet. “Thus, as of October 20, 2023, the wage liability for the workers Tamil Nadu has accumulated to ₹2,696.77 crore,” Mr. Stalin said in his letter.

Livelihood for many in rural parts

The MGNREGS is considered as an important livelihood opportunity in rural areas for many, including elderly people, destitute women, women-headed households, workers with disabilities, and as an additional livelihood opportunity for many in rural households, especially during lean agricultural seasons, the CM said. In particular, women empowerment has been realised by the MGNREGS as the majority of workforce comprises women, and the credit of wages to their bank account has greatly improved their finances, he pointed out.

During 2023-2024, the original demand made by Tamil Nadu was 40 crore person-days, but the Government of India approved only 28 crore person-days. Till October 23 this year, Tamil Nadu has achieved 31.15 crore person-days by providing employment to 76.06 lakh workers from 66.26 lakh households, the CM said. The MGNREGS was the only scheme providing livelihood opportunities to rural people as well as creating durable and sustainable rural assets to improve village infrastructure, and it fulfilled the demand of rural people to a great extent, he underlined.

Tamil Nadu has always been a top performing State in the implementation of MGNREGS under various parameters, the Chief Minister said. In Tamil Nadu, 92.86 lakh households have been issued with job cards of which about 91.52 lakh workers pertaining to 76.15 lakh households have been actively participating in MGNREGS works regularly.

Recalling his recent field visit to the Kattankulathur Panchayat Union in Chengalpattu district on October 17, the CM said both members of the public and public representatives made a plea for the release of unpaid wages under MGNREGS to the workers immediately, in view of the ensuing festive season. He said he had also received a similar request during his visit to Tiruvannamalai district. “Further, additional funds may also be released to the unskilled workers regularly,” the letter requested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.