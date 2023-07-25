T.N. CM Stalin to take part in Ramanathapuram meet on August 18 to condemn arrest of fishermen by Lankan Navy

July 25, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will take part in a State-wide conference to be organised by fishermen associations in Ramanathapuram on August 18 that will condemn the continuous assaults upon, and apprehensions of, fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

According to an official release from Minister for Fisheries Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, the Chief Minister’s participation in the conference in Ramanathapuram followed representations from fishermen associations.

“The conference by various fishermen associations will be held in Ramanathapuram on August 18 to protect their livelihoods, to condemn the recurring incidents of assaults upon, and arrests of, Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and to demand the prevention of such incidents,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

The Minister’s statement came on a day when nine TN fishermen from Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing off Neduntheevu and their boats confiscated.

Mr. Radhakrishnan referred to the arrest, and recalled the efforts being taken by the Chief Minister against such incidents, including writing letters and making phone calls to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar.

The Fisheries Minister also recalled a letter from Mr. Stalin to Mr. Modi insisting that he take up with the Sri Lankan president during his recent visit to New Delhi, two broad issues, including the traditional rights of fishermen from T.N. in Katchatheevu and the aspirations of the Tamil-speaking people in the neighbouring Island.

