ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin dismisses rumours of Sports Minister Udhayanidhi being elevated to Deputy CM post

January 13, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The CM also reiterated that he was “healthy and working with enthusiasm”, in his Pongal greetings to the public

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, president of the DMK party, on Saturday, June 13, 2024, described as “rumours” the speculation is some sections of the media, that his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is T.N. Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister, would soon be elevated as Deputy Chief Minister.

“He [Udhayanidhi Stalin] shut the mouths of rumour-mongers by stating that he would be a deputy to all Ministers and the Chief Minister,“ the CM said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin said these rumours were being spread in order to defeat the enthusiasm of the youth wing conference of the DMK, which has been organised with the objective of highlighting State autonomy and federalism.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“These rumour-mongers earlier spread rumours about my health. I am healthy and working with enthusiasm,” he said in his Pongal greetings to the public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US