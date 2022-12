December 30, 2022 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday condoled the death of Pelé, the Brazilian soccer player, who passed away on December 29.

In his condolence message, Mr. Stalin said: “Pele was not just the The King of Football, but also, unarguably, one of the most influential personalities of the 20th century who inspired millions. The Black Pearl will always remain an icon of the game in every sense. He leaves behind an unforgettable legacy.”