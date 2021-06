CHENNAI

04 June 2021 16:36 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday virtually opened COVID-19 Care Centres in Theni and Virudhunagar districts.

A 300-bed facility has been set up at Kombai near Uthamapalayam in Theni district and another with 200 beds has been set up in K.V.S. Centenary School in Virudhunagar.

