TN CM M.K. Stalin calls on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

CHENNAI

18 June 2021 14:48 IST

The meeting is considered a courtesy call, as this is the first visit of Mr. Stalin to the national capital after assuming office in May this year.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin called on Congress leader and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi on Friday morning.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was present during the meeting. Mr. Stalin was accompanied by his wife Ms. Durga Stalin. During the meeting, Mr. Stalin presented a book to Ms. Gandhi.

In a social media post about the meeting, Mr. Stalin said the relationship between the DMK and the Congress dated back to the days of former CM and late DMK president M. Karunanidhi.

Mr. Stalin had, on Thursday evening, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and handed over a memorandum containing the demands of the State government. The CM is expected to return to Chennai this evening.