TMMK Trust files PIL on COVID-19 in Madras High Court

CHENNAI

01 June 2020 21:13 IST

The trust, represented by its chairman M.H. Jawahirullah, seeks a direction to the State to reserve at least 50% of beds in all private hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients.

Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) Trust filed a public interest litigation petition in the Madras High Court, seeking a direction to the State government to reserve at least 50% of beds in all private hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients. The trust, represented by its chairman M.H. Jawahirullah, also insisted upon capping the cost for treating COVID-19 patients in private hospitals, besides setting a minimum standard of treatment at all hospitals and clinical centres as required under law. Advertising Advertising

