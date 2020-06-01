Tamil NaduCHENNAI 01 June 2020 21:13 IST
TMMK Trust files PIL on COVID-19 in Madras High Court
The trust, represented by its chairman M.H. Jawahirullah, seeks a direction to the State to reserve at least 50% of beds in all private hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients.
Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) Trust filed a public interest litigation petition in the Madras High Court, seeking a direction to the State government to reserve at least 50% of beds in all private hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients.
The trust, represented by its chairman M.H. Jawahirullah, also insisted upon capping the cost for treating COVID-19 patients in private hospitals, besides setting a minimum standard of treatment at all hospitals and clinical centres as required under law.
