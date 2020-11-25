Tiruvannamalai put on alert

Reality check:Tiruvannamalai Collector Sandeep Nanduri checking the cyclone relief centre at Mondakolathur Government High School in Polur taluk on Tuesday.

Tiruvannamalai

25 November 2020 02:32 IST

700 shelters set up; 2,000 first responders across hamlets put on alert: Collector

The Tiruvannamalai district administration has set up a disaster response control centre and asked the public to call 1077 or 04175 - 232377, 233344/233345 in case of any emergencies that may arise due to heavy rains expected due to Nivar Cyclone.

Since heavy rain is predicted in Tiruvannamalai district, the police and local administration have been put on high alert. Senior police officers have rushed to the district to monitor the arrangements made to handle any situation that arises due to the downpour triggered during the cyclone's landfall.

"A total of 700 shelters have been set up in the district. Over 2,000 first responders across the hamlets have also been put on alert. They will inform us if there is any emergency. Besides, the numbers of tree cutters and snake catchers have been collected by each Block Development Officer (BDO)," said Sandeep Nanduri, Collector, Tiruvannamalai.

He said that residents have been asked to leave houses that have weak structures as they may collapse. "Huts and houses with tin sheets are being identified and the residents will be shifted to the shelters. Besides, the public have been asked not to venture into rivers," added the official.

The Collector added that the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services has also been put on alert. "We have trained volunteers from a trust ready to help us out," he added.

N. Kamini, DIG, Vellore Range, said that the State Disaster Response trained police personnel are on alert in the district. "We have the boats and tree cutters ready," she said.