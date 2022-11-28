Tirunelveli Campus Connect

November 28, 2022 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Training programme on pickle production under way at Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

PTA meeting held

The Parent-Teacher Association meeting of National Engineering College, Kovilpatti,  was held on November 20. K. Kalidasa Murugavel, Principal, presided over the meeting. P. Ramanan, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, welcomed the gathering and read the minutes of the previous PTA meeting. Dean of Training and Placement Cell K.G.Srinivasagan spoke about campus placements.  PTA president S.Siva Sankara Narayanan, in his address, stressed the need for a collaborative effort from parents and teachers for the success of the students and their career prospects. The parents gave some suggestions for the improvement of the students. J. Naskath, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, proposed the vote of thanks.

Training programmes

The Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, organised a training programme on “Fish and shrimp pickle production’  on November 23.  A total of 20 participants from Theni district participated in the hands-on training programme. The Department of Aquaculture organised a five-day training programme on ‘Freshwater fish culture’ from November 18. Eight students of V.V. Vanniaperumal College for Women, Virudhunagar, participated in the programme. A special programme on ‘Shaping of young minds’  wass codducted fo0r students on November 24 to mark the National Constitution Day (November 26). V. Srinivasan, Professor (Retd.), Kamaraj College, addressed the gathering. 

