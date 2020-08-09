‘Time will tell if more DMK leaders will join BJP’

CHENNAI

09 August 2020 23:48 IST

Thousands joining party, says L. Murugan

BJP Tamil Nadu president L. Murugan on Sunday said it would be too premature to say if other leaders from the DMK would join the BJP.

Mr. Murugan claimed that the party would definitely have its MLAs in the State Assembly in 2021.

“Everyday people are joining the BJP. Thousands are coming and joining our party. Many are coming from other political parties as well. We will have to wait and see who else(other political party leaders) will come and join. Time will tell,” the BJP leader said.

Slams Karuppar Kootam

Mr. Murugan was speaking to reporters after the party cadre held a ‘vel puja’ and a recital of the Kanda Sashti Kavasam on Sunday across the State, to condemn the Karuppar Kootam for denigrating the religious song and Lord Muruga.

When asked if the party’s alliance with the AIADMK will continue, he said that they were still part of the alliance and the AIADMK was in the NDA fold.

“It is continuing as of now,” Mr. Murugan said.