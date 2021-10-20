Tiger T23 to be let into day kraal today, at Mysuru Rescue Centre

CHENNAI

20 October 2021 12:11 IST

The kraal will allow the tiger, captured after a 22-day operation, to relax in private space away from visitors; the animal’s injuries are healing well, doctors have said

Tiger T23 will be let into a day kraal on Wednesday for the first time, at the rescue centre at the Mysuru zoo, so that it can move in an open area surrounded by trees and a green fence.

After being captured in the Mudumalai forests, the tiger had been kept in an enclosure at the rescue centre until now. The kraal at the zoo provides the big cats some private space to relax and roam around in, out of sight of visitors.

Advertising

Advertising

“Sometimes it is aggressive on seeing a doctor in the enclosure, and it has already cut the iron grill mesh and broken one of his canine teeth, which has been recorded and preserved. But overall, the health of T23 is showing considerable improvement,” said Shekhar Kumar Niraj, Chief Wildlife Warden, Tamil Nadu.

According to the observations of the doctors at the Mysuru Zoo Rescue centre, T23 is doing fine except for some dullness on Tuesday, possibly due to stress as it was taken into confinement from the wild.

Antibiotics have been started, and seem to be working well as its swollen front leg is better now. He has passed faeces, which appeared normal. The tiger ate around 8 kg of beef on Monday night, but did not eat the bones. Its wounds are also showing signs of healing.

The tiger’s blood haemoglobin level is improving and has gone above 9 for the first time. Serum levels showed a mild liver inflammation. Injections are being administered through blow darts /jab sticks. No sedation or squeeze caging has been attempted so far as theis could increase the tiger’s stress, the doctors have said.