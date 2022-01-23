Thyagaraja Aradhana held

THANJAVUR

23 January 2022 01:23 IST

Event shortened to one day due to COVID-19 restrictions

A musical tribute was paid to the saint composer, Thyagaraja, at Thiruvaiyaru on Saturday, which happened to be the bahula panchami day on which the composer attained mukti.

The aradhana celebrations, conducted by the Sri Thyagabrahma Mahotsava Sabha, Thiruvaiyaru, was curtailed to a one-day event this year in view of restrictions imposed by the State government because of the pandemic. Sabha office-bearers ensured that the number of participants was limited at 100 to adhere to government restrictions.

The procession, which commenced with the unjavirthi bhajan at the house of the famed musician located on the Thirumanjana Veedhi, continued till Sri Thyagarajar Athishtanam, the place where the mortal remains of the saint composer were interred, on the banks of Cauvery at Thiruvaiyaru.

The anointment of Sri Thyagarajar’s statue at the Athishtanam by the disciples of the saint composer began around 8.30 a.m., with the recitation of Carnatic music kritis by the nagaswaram and thavil artistes.

Around 9 a.m. Carnatic vocalists rendered the pancharatna kritis — the jagadanandakaraka, dudukugala, sadhinchene, kanakanaruchira and endaro mahanubhavulu. The celebrations came to an end with Sri Anjaneyar uthsavam.